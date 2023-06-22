PM Kisan mobile app with face authentication feature launched today



The app aims to resolve difficulties related to Aadhaar verification and updating bank account details on the PM Kisan Portal through effective use of digital public goods. Through the app, farmers can complete electronic ‘know your customer’ (e-KYC) processes remotely by scanning their face. This eliminated the need for one time passwords (OTPs) or fingerprint verification. Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, has launched the PM Kisan mobile app with a face authentication feature, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.



The department has also collaborated with India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) to open Aadhaar-linked bank accounts for beneficiaries and urged Common Service Centers (CSCs) to organise village-level e-KYC camps with the help of states and union territories. Furthermore, the app enables farmers to assist up to 100 other farmers in completing their e-KYC from home. The government has extended the e-KYC ability to state government officers, enabling them to complete the process for up to 500 farmers.



In his address, Tomar stated that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which provides income support to farmers, has allowed around 85 million farmers to receive scheme instalments after completing their KYC. This platform also provides complete data to the central and state governments, ensuring smooth data verification for farmer benefits. During the launch event held at Krishi Bhavan, New Delhi, thousands of farmers, government officials, and representatives of agricultural organisations were virtually connected.



Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Kailash Choudhary, expressed that the agriculture sector is benefiting from technology, and the new app will provide added convenience to farmers. Tomar also urged all state governments to expedite the process to reach all eligible beneficiaries and achieve the set targets.