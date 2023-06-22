Home / India News / Zootorium to come up in Chennai zoo at an outlay of Rs 4.3 cr: TN govt

Though the state government has been taking several initiatives to conserve environment and wildlife, the present move will strengthen conservation efforts

Press Trust of India Chennai
The Tamil Nadu government has proposed to establish a Zootorium at the Vandalur Zoo (Arignar Anna Zoological Park) here, as part of measures to strengthen conservation efforts and about Rs 4.3 crore has been sanctioned for the project.

A museum and also a theatre will be part of the Zootorium to be established by the Environment, Climate Change and Forests department, Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu said on Thursday.

"The government has issued orders today to set up a zoo museum and a zoo theatre in Vandalur zoo at Chennai at a cost of Rs 4.3 crore under the planning commission innovation fund to enable people to understand wildlife conservation in a new light," she said in a tweet.

A 3D/7D theatre will be developed at the old auditorium within the zoo premises and also a zoo museum and an interpretation complex with an interactive display model enabling people to discover, explore and experience wildlife in a new way, will be established, the government order said. The project is expected to be completed in three years' time on an outlay of Rs 4.365 crore.

Though the state government has been taking several initiatives to conserve environment and wildlife, the present move will strengthen conservation efforts besides create awareness among the new generation about the need to protect, preserve and conserve our natural heritage, the order said.

It is hoped that the project would ensure a positive change among the youngsters in protecting wild animals in their habitat and in addition instill in them a sense of urgency for wildlife conservation and a sense of curiosity, too, the order further said.

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 6:45 PM IST

