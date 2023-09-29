Home / India News / President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to Women's Reservation Bill

President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to Women's Reservation Bill

According to a law ministry notification issued on Friday, the president gave her assent on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the women's reservation bill which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

According to a law ministry notification issued on Friday, the president gave her assent on Thursday.

Now, it will be officially known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act.

According to its provision, "It shall come into force on such date as the central government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint." During a special session of Parliament earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described the law as "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam".

The Constitution amendment bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with near unanimity and the Rajya Sabha with unanimity.

The law will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation exercise - redrawing of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies - will ascertain the particular seats being earmarked for women.

The quota for women in the Lok Sabha and assemblies will continue for 15 years and Parliament can later extend the benefit period.

While there is quota within quota for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) women, the opposition had demanded that the benefit be extended to Other Backward Classes.

There have been several efforts to pass the bill in Parliament since 1996. The last such attempt was made in 2010, when the Rajya Sabha had passed a bill for women's reservation, but the same could not be passed in the Lok Sabha.

Data shows that women MPs account for nearly 15 per cent of the Lok Sabha strength while their representation is below 10 per cent in many state assemblies. 

Also Read

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Delimitation pointless, says Gandhi; Amit Shah urges house to pass Bill

The long journey of the Women's Reservation Bill in India explained

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far

Lok Sabha unanimously passes historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023

IAF to buy 156 light combat choppers for deployment along China, Pak border

Not advisable to tinker with age of consent under POCSO Act: Law Commission

Pollution declined due to govt steps: Delhi CM announces winter action plan

Law panel recommends rolling out registration of e-FIRs in phased manner

Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues yellow, orange alert for Konkan till Sept 30

Topics :Droupadi MurmuWomen's Reservation BillLok SabhaPresident of India

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story