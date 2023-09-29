Home / India News / Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues yellow, orange alert for Konkan till Sept 30

Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues yellow, orange alert for Konkan till Sept 30

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai issued an alert saying thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and moderate to short intense spells of rainfall from the east approaching Mumbai

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues yellow, orange alert for Konkan till Sept 30 (Photo/ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A day after a yellow alert for Thane, Palghar, Mumbai, and Raigad until Thursday, the India Meteorological Office on 28 September gave an orange alert for the Konkan district in Maharashtra from 28-30 September.
In the recent estimate, the IMD said that the Konkan area, particularly Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra will encounter heavy rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm during the three days.
The IMD also gave a yellow alert for districts like Satara, Raigarh, Pune and Kolhapur, where heavy downpours are normal.

IMD forecasts: Insight

Minimum temperature is expected to be approx 26 degrees Celsius though the maximum temperature that will be probably associated with 30 degrees Celsius in Mumbai on Thursday. Temperature is probably going to be approx 26 degrees Celsius in Mumbai during the whole day.
In the meantime, the climate office has also anticipated severe rainfall in parts of Konkan-Goa on September 28 and 29. Light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated severe rains is likewise liable to over central Maharashtra till September 29.

Weather Forecasts: Overview
The IMD anticipated intense rainfall in isolated parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands till September 30. Same weather conditions are likewise prone to beat over Odisha on October 1.

There is a high probability of intense rainfall over isolated parts of Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, seaside Karnataka, and Mahe on September 28. Isolated places over Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, central Maharashtra, Kerala and Mahe are also prone to observe the same weather patterns on September 29.
Portions of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa and Mahe are probably going to observe intense rains on September 30. Same weather is also liable to beat parts of Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Assam, and Karnataka on October 1. 


Also Read

Weather forecast today (Sept 4): Alert for rainfall across multiple states

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 31): Heavy rainfall in many states till Sept 3

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Weather forecast today (Sept 6): IMD predicts heavy rainfall till Sept 9

Rajasthan government to promote scientific temperament among youth

Mirabai eyes elusive Asian Games medal, under pressure to lift 90kg snatch

India to be world's third-largest economy by 2027, says Amit Shah

In talks with more countries to make impact on cross-border payment: RBI DG

Govt orders probe into Tamil actor's bribery allegations against CBFC

Topics :MaharashtraIndian weatherIndian monsoonweather forecastsIMDIndian Meteorological Department

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story