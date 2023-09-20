Home / India News / President Droupadi Murmu greets citizens on the festival of Nuakhai

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the festival of Nuakhai and wished for the prosperity of the country and its people

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu

Nuakhai is an agrarian festival where the first crop of the field is offered to the goddess in the western districts of Odisha and people seek the blessings of elders in each household.

The festival is observed mostly in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Deogarh and Sundergarh.

"My hearty greetings to all the countrymen, especially the people of Odisha, on the auspicious festival of Nuakhai related to agriculture! On this holy festival, people celebrate the harvest of paddy. This festival gives us the message of brotherhood and mutual harmony. On this auspicious occasion, I pray to God for the prosperity of the country and its people," Murmu, who hails from Odisha, said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

Topics :President of Indiafestivalsfestive seasonOdisha

