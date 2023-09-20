LIVE: Meeting on Cauvery water row begins in Delhi; Siddaramaiah present

A meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Union Ministers and All-Party MPs to discuss the Cauvery water-sharing dispute has begun in the national capital today. The crucial meeting is being attended by deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, Union Ministers Prahlada Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, Bhagwant Khooba, Narayanaswamy, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other Supreme Court lawyers. It would be suitable if an age limit was introduced for using social media akin to a legal age for drinking alcohol, the Karnataka High Court said on Tuesday. The court added that the school-going children are addicted to it. A division bench of Justices G Narendar and Vijaykumar A Patil observed while hearing an appeal by X Corp (formerly Twitter) challenging the single judge order of June 30, which had dismissed its plea to the takedown orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY). The US on Tuesday said it is "deeply concerned" about the allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on India's involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Surrey, and urged New Delhi to "cooperate" with Ottawa in the investigation of the incident. Read More