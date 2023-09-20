Home / India News / LIVE: Meeting on Cauvery water row begins in Delhi; Siddaramaiah present

LIVE: Meeting on Cauvery water row begins in Delhi; Siddaramaiah present

BS Web Team New Delhi
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
A meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Union Ministers and All-Party MPs to discuss the Cauvery water-sharing dispute has begun in the national capital today. The crucial meeting is being attended by deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, Union Ministers Prahlada Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, Bhagwant Khooba, Narayanaswamy, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other Supreme Court lawyers.

Key Events

10:27 AM

INDIA bloc to meet ahead of discussion on Women's Quota Bill in Lok Sabha

10:11 AM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address

8:53 AM

US 'deeply concerned' by Canadian PM Trudeau's allegations against India

10:28 AM

Battery of electric two-wheeler explodes while charging in Delhi's CR Park

The battery of an e-scooter exploded at a shop in south Delhi's CR Park area, police said on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Police said the shop owner was charging the two-wheeler battery when it exploded around 11.45 pm on Tuesday.

They said the shop is owned by Raju Sahu, a resident of Kalkaji.

10:27 AM

Ahead of the discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on the third day of the ongoing Parliament special session, floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will hold a meeting to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.

The meeting will be held at the office of Rajya Sabha leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.

The five-day special session of the Parliament began on Monday and will end on Friday.

10:26 AM

Brothers aged 4 and 6 die in attack by bees, grandmother injured

Two boys, aged four and six, died after being stung by a swarm of bees in a village here while their grandmother, who was injured in the attack, has been hospitalised, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Madnapur village in the Mankapur area on Tuesday when Uttama (65) was out with her grandsons Yug (4) and Yogesh (6) and a swarm of bees attacked them, local SHO Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

All of them were rushed to a community health centre, where Yug died, he said.

Yogesh and Uttama were rushed to the district hospital. Yogesh also died during treatment while the condition of Uttama was stated to be stable, the official added.

10:11 AM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the issue of Kashmir during his address to world leaders at the high-level 78th session of the UN General Assembly session here.

"Another development that will pave the way for regional peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia will be the establishment of a just and lasting peace in Kashmir through dialogue and cooperation between India and Pakistan, Erdogan said in his address to the General Debate Tuesday.

"As Turkiye, we will continue to support the steps to be taken in this direction, he said.

8:54 AM

G7 members condemn Russia's "war of aggression", reaffirm pledge to stand with Ukraine

The G7 members at the group's Foreign ministers' meeting reaffirmed their commitment to stand with Ukraine for "as long as it takes" and unequivocally condemned Russia's "war of aggression".

Kamikawa Yoko, Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs, hosted the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New York City on Tuesday.

Even after a year since Russia initiated a full-scale 'invasion' of Ukraine, the hostilities on either side have yet to stop.

"The G7 members once again reaffirmed their commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and unequivocally condemned in the strongest possible terms Russia's war of aggression and its violation of international law, including the UN Charter," the US State Department said in a statement citing the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

8:53 AM

US 'deeply concerned' by Canadian PM Trudeau's allegations against India

The US on Tuesday said it is "deeply concerned" about the allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on India's involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Surrey, and urged New Delhi to "cooperate" with Ottawa in the investigation of the incident.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and one of India's most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen outside a gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on June 18.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau on Monday alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing, claims outrightly rejected by New Delhi as "absurd" and "motivated".

We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by PM Trudeau yesterday. We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners, a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

8:52 AM

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'genocide', proposes 'peace formula' at UNGA

With still no signs of a truce amid the raging armed conflict with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while accusing Moscow of being the aggressor and perpetrating "genocide" in his homeland, proposed a "peace formula" at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

Addressing the UNGA session, Zelenskyy claimed that Ukrainian children in Russia were being taught to "hate" their homeland, adding that all ties that Ukraine nationals have with their family members back home were being snapped.

"We're trying to get (Ukrainian) children back home, but time goes by. What will happen to them? Those children in Russia are told to hate Ukraine and all ties with their families are broken. This is clearly a genocide," Zelenskyy said at the UNGA session.

8:52 AM

Pakistan recruiting mercenaries to pursue its political agenda: UNGA told

A research analyst came down heavily on Pakistan for openly recruiting mercenaries and terrorist organizations to pursue its own interests and political agenda in South Asia.

Luce Plaid was speaking at the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.

She said, "Among the list of UN-designated terrorist entities present on Pakistani soil, the most prominent terrorist groups supported by the military are the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. While officially banned, they continue to flourish within Pakistan's borders under the aegis of the Pakistani army."

8:51 AM

Children addicted to social media, user age limit needed: Karnataka HC

It would be suitable if an age limit was introduced for using social media akin to a legal age for drinking alcohol, the Karnataka High Court said on Tuesday. The court added that the school-going children are addicted to it.

A division bench of Justices G Narendar and Vijaykumar A Patil observed while hearing an appeal by X Corp (formerly Twitter) challenging the single judge order of June 30, which had dismissed its plea to the takedown orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY).

MeiTY had, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act between February 2, 2021 and February 28, 2022, issued ten orders directing the social media platform to block 1,474 accounts, 175 Tweets, 256 URLs and one hashtag. Twitter challenged the orders related to 39 of these URLs.

8:51 AM

Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing 'shameless': US expert

A US expert has termed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim of a "potential link" between Indian government agents and the killing of a Khalistani leader a "shameless and cynical action" and urged the United States not be part of it.

Participating in a panel discussion at the Hudson Institute think-tank, Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institute, claimed Trudeau is playing into the hands of people who are looking at the Khalistani movement as a movement of ego and profit.

Canada and India have expelled a senior diplomat each after Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of a prominent Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, in Surrey in June, claims outrightly rejected by New Delhi as "absurd" and "motivated".

8:50 AM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reaches Delhi to attend meeting on Cauvery water dispute

Amid the ongoing Cauvery River water-sharing dispute, Karanataka chief minister Siddaramaiah reached Delhi late Tuesday night. Siddaramaiah's arrival in the national capital comes ahead of a meeting that is slated to be held today and will be attended by Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, MPs and ministers from his state.

Apart from the Cauvery dispute, state projects pending before the Central government and drought relief issues will also be discussed.

Meanwhile, Karnataka government's Delhi Special Representative TB Jayachandra has already reached New Delhi and is holding preliminary discussions at Karnataka Bhavan for the important meeting to be held tomorrow.

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 8:49 AM IST

