President's invocation of Article 143, experts say rare but not first time

President Droupadi Murmu's invocation of the powers granted under the Presidential Reference is one of the rare times that the special provision has been used, legal experts said. It is, however, not the first time that the President of India has used powers granted under Article 143(1) of the Constitution to consult the Supreme Court on questions of law or fact of public importance, they added.

President Murmu on Wednesday posed 14 questions to the Supreme Court of India on several aspects of law, including the ambit of powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. On 8 April this year, a two-judge Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had invoked the special powers granted to the Supreme Court to deliver a judgment which asked Governors and the President to decide on State Bills passed by the legislature within fixed timelines.

“The intention was to ensure that the executive, led by the President, could have the opinion of the apex court—being the ultimate interpreter of the Constitution—on matters of national significance. While it is clearly an ‘advisory’, such opinions carry immense persuasive value and reinforce the institutional dialogue between the executive and the judiciary,” said Anuradha Mukherjee, Partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. However, this is not the first time the President has invoked this Article. ALSO READ: After JNU, Jamia suspends MoU with Turkish institutions citing security “While rare, Presidential references under Article 143(1) are not without precedent. Historical examples include the Delhi Laws Act, 1951 reference, which questioned the extent of legislative delegation, and the Berubari Union case in 1960 on the issue of cession of territory. Another key instance was in 1998, in Re Presidential Appointments, when the Court was asked to opine on the appointment of judges following the Second Judges case,” said Soayib Qureshi, Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

What sets the present reference apart, he added, is its direct challenge to a recent binding judgment of the Court and its implications for constitutional interpretation, the inter-institutional relationship between the executive and judiciary, and ultimately, the fidelity to federalism and democratic governance. “Importantly, the opinion rendered under Article 143(1) is not binding. However, as a matter of constitutional convention and judicial respect, such opinions are accorded significant weight and are often followed by the executive,” Qureshi added. The Constitution of India does not explicitly prescribe a fixed time limit for the President to give assent to Bills.

For Union Bills (those passed by both Houses of Parliament), Article 111 states that when a Bill is presented to the President, the President shall declare either assent or that assent is withheld. If it is not a Money Bill, the President may return it “as soon as possible” for reconsideration. However, the phrase “as soon as possible” does not define a specific timeframe. For State Bills reserved by a Governor for the President’s consideration, Article 201 outlines the President’s powers. It similarly states that the President shall declare either assent or that assent is withheld. Like Article 111, it does not impose any specific deadlines. The Article does not fix timelines for the Governor either.