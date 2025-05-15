SC rebukes Vijay Shah for remarks on Colonel Qureshi, FIR under review

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah approached the Supreme Court seeking relief from an FIR registered on the orders of the High Court following his controversial remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi. However, the apex court strongly reprimanded him.

The case was presented before the bench of Chief Justice B.R. Gavai on Thursday, just a day after he assumed office. Shah had requested a stay on the FIR. The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing for 16 May.

ALSO READ: FIR against Vijay Shah for remarks on Col Qureshi; minister issues apology Commenting on the matter, CJI B.R. Gavai questioned the minister’s statement, saying, "What kind of remarks are you making? A person holding a constitutional position is expected to maintain a certain level of decorum. When the country is going through such a serious situation, every word must be spoken with responsibility."

It is noteworthy that after the controversial statement given about Colonel Sofia Qureshi , an FIR was registered against Vijay Shah at Manpur police station of Mhow late on Wednesday night after the Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognisance. Shah has reached the Supreme Court to stop this. He has also publicly apologised for his comments.

Madhya Pradesh High Court advocate Pratyush Mishra told Business Standard, "A case has been registered against Shah under sections 152, 196 (1) (b), and 197 (1) (c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 152 is imposed for endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country." Mishra said, "Once the the investigation is completed, the trial will take place in the Indore-based MP-MLA court. While in today's hearing in the High Court, Justice Atul Shridharan has said in his comment that this FIR is a weak FIR, so yesterday's direction of his bench should be considered as a part of the FIR. We are waiting for the complete order to analyse.” Earlier on Wednesday, the bench of Justice Atul Shridharan and Justice Anuradha Shukla of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, had said, “The armed forces, perhaps the last institution existing in this country, reflecting integrity, industry, discipline, sacrifice, selflessness, character, honour and indomitable courage with which any citizen of this country who values the same can identify themselves with, has been targeted by Mr Vijay Shah who has used the language of the gutters against Col Sofia Quraishi. It must be mentioned here that Col Sofia Quraishi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, were the face of the armed forces briefing the media and the nation of the progress of Operation 'Sindoor' launched by our armed forces against Pakistan.”

Late on Wednesday evening, Shah also issued a statement saying, “I deeply regret my words and feel profound sorrow. My intention was to highlight the contributions of the army and Sister Sofia in a respectful manner, but in a moment of emotional distress, I misspoke. I am truly ashamed and offer my heartfelt apology.”

It is worth mentioning that on 12 May, in the Halma programme organised in Manpur of Indore district, Minister Vijay Shah had made an objectionable statement about Colonel Sofia Qureshi of the Indian Army.