Home / India News / President Murmu holds delegation level talks with Surinamese counterpart

President Murmu holds delegation level talks with Surinamese counterpart

President Murmu had arrived in Paramaribo on Sunday on her first state visit as President. She will there till June 6

IANS New Delhi
President Murmu holds delegation level talks with Surinamese counterpart

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday held delegation level talks with her Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

"Both the presidents discussed ways to deepen India-Suriname relations and held wide ranging discussions on multiple areas including defence, agriculture, IT and capacity building," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a series of tweets.

"India and Suriname exchanged four MoUs in various fields including health and agriculture," official sources said.

President Murmu had arrived in Paramaribo on Sunday on her first state visit as President. She will there till June 6.

"In a special gesture, President @CSantokhi of Suriname received the President at the airport with full state honours," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

--IANS

ans/vd

Also Read

President Droupadi Murmu speaks to Nepal counterpart Ram Chandra Paudel

President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today

New Parliament row: PIL filed in SC seeking inauguration by President Murmu

Value education should be included in curriculum: President Droupadi Murmu

Murmu calls for keeping culture alive during address in Telangana

Rajasthan minister inaugurates 33 air quality monitoring stations

Odisha accident: 12 parties demand Rail min's resignation, reject CBI probe

New national coop policy's revised draft to be prepared with Shah's inputs

Maharashtra CM Shinde launches cluster redevelopment programme in Thane

Train tragedy: Insurers ease claims process, set up helpline for settlement

Topics :Indian Presidentpresident

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story