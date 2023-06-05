Train tragedy: Insurers ease claims process, set up helpline for settlement

Many insurance players, including SBI Life, on Monday announced the prioritisation of claims related to victims of the tragic train accident in Balasore (Odisha) to provide immediate financial relief to families.

General Insurance Council chairman Tapan Singhel said, "As an industry, to support the rebuilding of our community, we have created a dedicated helpline and digital capabilities so that it is easier for customers or their family members to reach insurers".

Insurers have allocated specialised teams to expedite such claims and ensure a seamless claim process for policyholders, Singhel, who is also managing director of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said.

"We are reaching out to our customers in the affected region proactively to ensure they are safe and in case of a requirement then that their claims are also being prioritised. Insurance companies have also deployed their resources on-sight for immediate resolution and assistance," he said.

SBI Life has taken steps to ease the claim settlement and documentation process, including receiving alternate valid proofs of the claimants and supporting the family members of the deceased in this crucial time to mitigate the hardships of the claimants.

The kin of the victims can connect with the company officials via email- balasoretrainaccident@sbilife.co.in and toll-free number - 1800 267 9090.

SBI General, the non-life insurance arm of SBI, too has adopted a simplified claim process with the minimal necessary documentation to avoid any delays in the claim settlement procedure.

SBI General's team has put in place a standard operating procedure and formed a task force to handle queries and claims on a priority basis. It keeps an eye on the inbound data and is well-prepared to help customers.

In response to the devastating event, Liberty General Insurance -- provider of Personal Accident insurance coverage to IRCTC train passengers -- has launched a dedicated 24/7 helpline (+91-9324968286) for its policyholders impacted by the tragedy.

LIC on Saturday announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

Besides, registered death certificates, a list of casualties published by Railway Authorities, Police or any State or Central Government Authorities will be accepted as proof of death, LIC had said.

A special help desk has been set up at divisional and Branch levels to respond to claim-related queries and for providing assistance to claimants, it had said.

At least 275 people have died in one of the worst accidents involving three trains that happened at Balasore in Odisha on Friday night.