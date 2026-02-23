President Murmu to begin 4-day visit to Maha, J'khand, Raj on Tuesday

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a four-day visit of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Rajasthan from Tuesday, her office has said.

Murmu will inaugurate the nationwide campaign 'Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat', being organised by PD Hinduja Hospital at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday.

The President will grace the 'National Arogya Fair 2026', being organised by the Union Ministry of AYUSH at Shegaon, Buldhana on February 25.

On the same day, she will grace the state-level launch of 'Golden Era of Maharashtra through Unity and Trust', organised by Brahma Kumaris in Nagpur, the statement issued by the President's secretariat said.