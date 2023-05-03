Home / India News / President Murmu to embark on a 3 day visit to Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha's Mayurbhanj district from May 4 to 6, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday

New Delhi
President Murmu to embark on a 3-day visit to Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha's Mayurbhanj district from May 4 to 6, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

The President will lay the foundation stone for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre at Pahadpur on Thursday.

Subsequently, she will visit Brahma Kumaris Centre, Hatbadra to launch the Addiction Free Odisha' campaign of the centre, the statement said.

On the same evening, President Murmu will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Rairangpur Municipality at Rairangpur Stadium, it said.

On May 5, the President will pay her tributes to Pt Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary. Later, she will visit Similipal Sanctuary.

The President will grace the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada on May 6, the statement added.

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

