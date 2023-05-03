Home / India News / Go First travellers create chaos at Patna airport over flights reschedule

Go First travellers create chaos at Patna airport over flights reschedule

Passengers of Go First created a ruckus at the Patna airport on Wednesday after the Wadia group-owned airline suspended all its flight for three days from May 3 to May 5

Patna
Go First travellers create chaos at Patna airport over flights reschedule

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Passengers of Go First created a ruckus at the Patna airport on Wednesday after the Wadia group-owned airline suspended all its flight for three days from May 3 to May 5.

On Tuesday, the airline had said that it has filed for insolvency resolution as it can no longer continue to meet its financial obligations, blaming US company Pratt & Whitney's "faulty engines" for grounding of 50 per cent of its fleet.

Go First operates five daily flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from the Patna airport, which were all cancelled on Wednesday. Besides Patna, the airline also operates daily flights to Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai from the Ranchi airport which were also cancelled on Wednesday, and the flights will remain suspended till May 5.

"I reached the Patna airport on time to catch a flight. But Go First officials informed us about the cancellation of flights till May 5. They did not share the news with us in advance," said Raj Kumar Singh, a passenger.

"We sincerely apologise to our loyal customers," the airline said in a statement.

--IANS

ajk/arm

Also Read

Two air passengers arrested in Patna for travelling in drunken state

G20 meeting in Patna slated in early March postponed to June: Official

PKL 2022 Highlights: Patna, Pune, Jaipur win big, make huge gains on table

PKL 9: Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas play out thrilling match to tie 33-33

Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of Gujarat HC judge to Patna HC

Documentary row: Delhi court summons BBC, others on defamation complaint

India must reduce energy intensity to reach net zero 2070 target: RBI

Covid will continue to cause mini-waves, with mild infections: Scientists

Govt working on quality standards of drones, to ensure cybersecurity

Gujarat govt to recruit 10,000 panchayat employees in two years: Minister

Topics :Patnaairline industry

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story