Home / India News / President Murmu to inaugurate smart cities convention in Indore on Sept 27

President Murmu to inaugurate smart cities convention in Indore on Sept 27

At least 2,000 delegates from 100 smart cities in the country will participate in the convention to share innovations of the smart city projects, Indore Lok Sabha member Shankar Lalwani said

Press Trust of India Indore
President Murmu

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate National Smart City Convention on September 27 at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 2,000 delegates from 100 smart cities in the country will participate in the convention to share innovations of the smart city projects, Indore Lok Sabha member Shankar Lalwani said on Tuesday.

I had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March requesting that the National Smart Cities convention be hosted in Indore. It is a matter of pride for us that our city will host this conference for the first time, said Lalwani, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development.

The convention, organised by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, will be held from September 27 to 29, he said.

Innovations of smart city projects running in 100 cities across the country will be shared during the conference, and cities that are performing excellently will also be awarded, Lalwani added.

Also Read

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Can sponge cities be the solution to India's increasing flooding problems?

68 Smart Cities haven't achieved physical targets, says House panel

Death toll in Indore temple tragedy rises to 35, search on for one

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

Gen AI's impact on Indian jobs yet to become clear: Nasscom senior exec

Centre to buy 200,000 tonnes onions extra at Rs 2,410 per quintal

'Legal terrorism:' Calcutta HC calls out women for filing fake cases

UNDP to assist India in reaching its sustainable development goals

Four-nation naval wargame Exercise Malabar 2023 concludes in Sydney

Topics :Droupadi MurmuIndoresmart city

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story