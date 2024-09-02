Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / President Murmu unveils new flag, insignia of Supreme Court: What it means

President Murmu unveils new flag, insignia of Supreme Court: What it means

During the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary, President Murmu called for a change in the 'culture of adjournments' in the judiciary

New Flag Supreme Court
President Droupadi Murmu, CJI Chandrachud unveiling insignia of Supreme Court on Sunday. (Image credit: President)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unveiled the flag and insignia of the Supreme Court at an event meant to mark 75 years of establishment of the top court.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary, Murmu called for a change in the "culture of adjournments" in the judiciary as she pointed to the delay in court decisions in heinous crimes like rape.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The event, organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, was also attended by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, among other dignitaries. More than 800 participants from the district judiciary across India took part in the conference.
“It is a proud moment for all citizens as India’s honourable Supreme Court completes 75 years of its establishment. All the people working at all levels of the Supreme Court have only one aim and that is to work for the development of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India)...,” he said at the conference.

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: 10 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; over 100 trains cancelled

SI paper leak: Former RPSC member held for providing paper to his children

Paralympics: PM congratulates Nishad Kumar for silver in men's high jump

Kolkata rape-murder: Prominent personalities join rally demanding justice

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan says ED team reached his house to arrest him


In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Meghwal said that the conference was organised with the objective of making the judicial system of the country even stronger and more effective by bringing together district judges, legal experts and judicial officers on one platform.

To mark the event, a coin and a postage stamp were also launched.

New flag and insignia of Supreme Court

The flag of the Supreme Court features the Sanskrit shloka: ‘Yato Dharmstato Jayah’ which means “where there is Dharma there is victory.”

Coloured in navy blue, the insignia or the symbol of the top court also featured this motto. At its centre, the symbol features an image of the Supreme Court building, with the Ashok Chakra positioned above it. 

The Ashok Chakra, also featured on the Indian flag, represents the dharmachakra or "wheel of the law." This symbol is inspired by the Sarnath Lion Capital, which was created by the 3rd-century BC Mauryan Emperor Ashoka. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Plea filed in SC seeking review of judgement on NEET UG 2024 re-exam

SCBA head Kapil Sibal highlights abysmal work conditions in district courts

Why did Brazil suspend Elon Musk's X operations? The legal ruling explained

SC collegium denies Justice Shamim's request, repeats transfer to Madras HC

SC reserves verdict on ineligible arbitrator's ability to nominate another

Topics :D Y ChandrachudArjun Ram MeghwalSupreme CourtPresident of IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story