Home / India News / President promises support to South Sudan in ongoing political process

President promises support to South Sudan in ongoing political process

Emphasising that South Sudan can benefit from Indian experience in Parliamentary democracy, including drafting of a new constitution, President Murmu said India will extend full support in process

New Delhi
President promises support to South Sudan in ongoing political process

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Emphasising that South Sudan can benefit from the Indian experience in Parliamentary democracy, including the drafting of a new constitution, President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday said India will extend full support in the process.

Welcoming a parliamentary delegation from South Sudan, led by the Speaker of the Transitional National Assembly Jemma Nunu Kumba, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu said India is proud to be a major troop contributor to the UN Peacekeeping Missions in South Sudan.

"The President said that South Sudan can benefit from India's experiences in parliamentary democracy in its ongoing political process, including the drafting of a new Constitution. She further said that India would extend its full support to South Sudan in this process," a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Underlining the cordial and friendly relations between India and South Sudan, Murmu said apart from peace missions, Indian soldiers are playing an important humanitarian role and contributing to furthering relations between the two countries.

India is determined to be a reliable development partner for South Sudan, she added and expressed confidence that the youth of South Sudan would take advantage of the training and capacity-building opportunities provided by India's ITEC and ICCR scholarship programmes.

Topics :Indian PresidentSouth SudanPolitics

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

Also Read

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

Political transition in Sudan continues to 'face obstacles': India at UNSC

Nearly 4 mn children, women in Sudan suffering from acute malnutrition: UN

Signing of political agreement in Sudan delayed to usher in civilian govt

Thailand targets 2 million Indian tourists in 2023, same as pre-Covid

185 outsiders bought land in Jammu and Kashmir in last 3 years: Government

Sugar output falls 3% to 29.96 mn tonnes in Oct-Mar of 2022-23: Isma

Can't make separate guidelines for politicians: SC quashes plea by Oppn

Boosted spirit of enterprise our people are blessed with: PM Modi

LS proceedings adjourned for the day as Opposition protests on Adani issue

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story