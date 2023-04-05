Home / India News / Sugar output falls 3% to 29.96 mn tonnes in Oct-Mar of 2022-23: Isma

Sugar output falls 3% to 29.96 mn tonnes in Oct-Mar of 2022-23: Isma

As per the data, sugar production in Uttar Pradesh rose to 89 lakh tonnes during October 2022-March 2023 period from 87.5 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period

New Delhi
Sugar output falls 3% to 29.96 mn tonnes in Oct-Mar of 2022-23: Isma

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's sugar production fell 3 per cent to 299.6 lakh tonnes in the first six months of the 2022-23 marketing year ending September, according to industry body ISMA.

Sugar output stood at 309.9 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The sugar marketing year runs from October-September.

As per the data, sugar production in Uttar Pradesh rose to 89 lakh tonnes during October 2022-March 2023 period from 87.5 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Maharashtra's sugar production fell to 104.2 lakh tonnes from 118.8 lakh tonnes, while output in Karnataka declined to 55.2 lakh tonnes from 57.2 lakh tonnes.

ISMA has projected production for 2022-23 to 340 lakh tonnes against 358 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year.

Topics :Sugar Outputsugar productionIndia sugar output

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh Police arrests 11 for using unfair means in PET 2022

UP govt likely to table supplementary Budget in today's Assembly session

Uttar Pradesh legislature's budget session to commence from February 20

Maharashtra govt suspends bus services to Karnataka amid border row

UP govt presents Rs 7 trn Budget for FY24 including various new schemes

185 outsiders bought land in Jammu and Kashmir in last 3 years: Government

Can't make separate guidelines for politicians: SC quashes plea by Oppn

Boosted spirit of enterprise our people are blessed with: PM Modi

LS proceedings adjourned for the day as Opposition protests on Adani issue

3 out of 4 Indians say they didn't take a Covid-19 test despite symptoms

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story