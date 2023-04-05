Home / India News / Boosted spirit of enterprise our people are blessed with: PM Modi

Boosted spirit of enterprise our people are blessed with: PM Modi

The scheme aims to encourage all bank branches in extending loans to borrowers from SC, ST and women in setting up their own greenfield enterprises

New Delhi
Boosted spirit of enterprise our people are blessed with: PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Stand Up India campaign on the completion of its seven years and pointed out that the initiative had played a role in empowering the SC/ST communities and women.

Stand up India Scheme was launched on April 5, 2016, with a focus on economic empowerment and job creation.

The scheme aims to encourage all bank branches in extending loans to borrowers from SC, ST and women in setting up their own greenfield enterprises.

"Today we mark #7YearsofStandUpIndia and acknowledge the role this initiative has played in empowering the SC/ ST communities and ensuring women empowerment. It has also boosted the spirit of enterprise our people are blessed with," Modi said in a tweet.

In another tweet on National Maritime Day, the prime minister said, "We in India have been blessed with a rich maritime heritage and we are very proud of that."

"On National Maritime Day, we recall all those who contributed to India's strides in the maritime world and reaffirm our commitment to further port-led development," he said.

Topics :Narendra Modipublic sector enterprises

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Also Read

PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session

PM Narendra Modi urges party leaders to make winter session more productive

Forward-looking, futuristic education system being created through NEP: PM

More airports, connectivity bringing people closer, boosting progress: PM

CPI(M), TMC hit out at PM over claims of digital access for public in India

3 out of 4 Indians say they didn't take a Covid-19 test despite symptoms

Cleanliness drives, bike rally to mark BJP's 43rd foundation day in Gujarat

Punjab govt to give all help to youth in setting up business ventures: Mann

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Whitewashing with a vengeance: Congress over deletions from NCERT textbooks

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story