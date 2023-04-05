Home / India News / Can't make separate guidelines for politicians: SC quashes plea by Oppn

Can't make separate guidelines for politicians: SC quashes plea by Oppn

Fourteen Opposition parties had filed a plea with the Supreme Court seeking a fresh set of guidelines governing the arrest, remand, and bail for politicians

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
The Supreme Court (SC) of India on Wednesday refuses to entertain a plea filed by 14 Opposition parties, led by the Congress, alleging “arbitrary use” of central probe agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Opposition leaders and seeking a fresh set of guidelines governing the arrest, remand, and bail.

"Can't make separate guidelines for politicians," the Supreme Court said as the court refused to entertain the plea.

The Opposition parties withdraw their plea from the SC.

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

