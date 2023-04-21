Home / India News / Prez Murmu greets citizens on eve of Eid; promotes brotherhood & harmony

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged all to take a pledge to promote brotherhood and harmony in the society on this occasion

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged all to take a pledge to promote brotherhood and harmony in the society on this occasion.

"Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads the feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted the President as saying.

This festival is imbued with the spirit of harmony and inspires us to build a peaceful and prosperous society, Murmu said.

"On this occasion, let's take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society," she said.

"On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters," she added.

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

