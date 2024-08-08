Prez Murmu lays wreath at Pukeahu War National Memorial Park in New Zealand

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday laid a wreath at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington, New Zealand. President Murmu, who is on a three-nation visit currently, reached New Zealand on Wednesday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Earlier today, New Zealand Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro warmly received President Murmu, who was welcomed with a traditional Maori "Powhiri" ceremony in Wellington. She was also accorded the Guard of Honour. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Energising India - New Zealand partnership! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn warmly received by Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro of New Zealand at the Government House in Wellington. The president was welcomed with a traditional Maori "Powhiri" ceremony. She was also accorded Royal Guard of Honour."

During her State visit, President Murmu will hold a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and will address an education conference and interact with the Indian community and friends of India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Before New Zealand, the President visited Fiji, where she was conferred with Fiji's highest civilian award, 'Companion of the Order of Fiji.'

President Murmu called it an honour that reflects the deep ties of friendship between the two nations.

In a post on X, the President of India stated, "President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji upon President Droupadi Murmu. This is the highest civilian award of Fiji. President Murmu said that this honour is a reflection of the deep ties of friendship between India and Fiji."

President Murmu departed from New Delhi on Sunday for a six-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, and Timor-Leste, according to MEA.

In the last leg of her tour, President Murmu will travel to Timor Leste at the invitation of the President of Timor Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta, following which she will hold engagements on August 10.