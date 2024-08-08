Vinesh deserves the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana: Ex-CM BS Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that if he had the majority, he would have given the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana to Vinesh Phogat

Hooda said, "There should be an investigation into the reason for disqualifying Vinesh Phogat. Today, a Rajya Sabha seat is vacant in Haryana. If I had the majority, I would have sent her to the Rajya Sabha..."

On Wednesday, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit by 100 grams, just hours before her scheduled match against US wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the 50-kg freestyle gold medal contest.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda also said that Vinesh Phogat is a suitable candidate for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat.

Deepender said, "Vinesh has not lost, but she has won the hearts of crores of people. The sports system has lost. The government should give her all the facilities that are given to a gold medallist. Today, a Rajya Sabha seat is vacant in Haryana. We do not have a majority, but if there is any suitable person in the country to become an MP, it is Vinesh. She has emerged as a symbol of inspiration and courage for the world and the country..."



Vinesh Phogat not eligible for Rajya Sabha seat

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announced the schedule for a by-election to fill a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana. The seat became vacant after incumbent Deepender Singh Hooda of the Congress was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Rohtak constituency.

According to the schedule released by the EC, nominations can be filed from August 14 to August 21. Candidates have until August 27 to withdraw their nominations. Voting and ballot counting will take place on September 3.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda offered to give the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana to Vinesh Phogat. However, the minimum age required for membership of the Rajya Sabha is 30 years. Vinesh, who is 29 now, was born on August 25, 1994. She will turn 30 four days after the last date of nomination (August 21, 2024), and is thus not eligible to be elected for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat (Haryana).

'Political stunts': Mahavir Phogat on Hooda's comments

Critisising Bhupinder Hooda's comments, Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat said that these are just political stunts. He further asked the former chief minister as to why he did not send his daughter and wrestler Geeta Phogat to the Rajya Sabha, as he was in power then.

"Today, Bhupinder Hooda said that he would have sent Vinesh to Rajya Sabha. Why did he not send Geeta to Rajya Sabha as it was his government at that time. She had made many records. These are political stunts," Mahavir Phogat said.



Mahavir's daughter Babita Phogat joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 but lost her first election.

Commonwealth Games double gold medalist Babita Phogat's attempt at a political debut ended in disappointment as she lost the election in Haryana’s Dadri. She finished third, trailing behind the winner, an Independent candidate, and a candidate from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Independent candidate Sombir secured 43,589 votes, while JJP’s Satpal Sangwan received 29,319 votes and Geeta Phogat garnered 24,502 votes.

Opposition stages a walkout today

Members of the Opposition INDIA bloc staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha today in protest after their request to debate the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris 2024 Olympics was turned down.

Congress Member of Parliament Pramod Tiwari said that the government is not ready to address the issue. “The INDIA bloc members have staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over the Vinesh Phogat issue. We wanted to discuss the issues surrounding her Olympic disqualification, but the government is not ready,” Tiwari said.

On Tuesday, members of the INDIA bloc had similarly staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha, voicing their dissatisfaction with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's comments regarding Vinesh Phogat.

Several Opposition leaders took issue with Mandaviya's emphasis on the financial support given to the wrestler for her Olympic training.

In his statement, Mandaviya said that the government had extended all possible support to Vinesh Phogat, providing her with dedicated personal staff. He also said that an allocation of Rs 70 lakh had been made for her preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

