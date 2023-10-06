Home / India News / Prez Murmu to inaugurate global conference on gender issues on Oct 9

Prez Murmu to inaugurate global conference on gender issues on Oct 9

The event will see more than 500 participants from 60-odd countries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Murmu's addresses nation

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday will inaugurate a four-day global conference that will deliberate on gender inequality in agri-food systems.

The international conference 'From research to impact: just and resilient agri-food systems', to be held in the national capital, is organised jointly by Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centers (CGIAR) Gender Impact Platform and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Briefing the media, Director of CGIAR Gender Impact Nicoline de Haan said: "Globally, gender inequality in agri-food systems remains a very significant challenge and current inequalities are being made worse by crises such as Covid-19 and climate change."

Overall, women are often less food secure than men, and they are hit harder by external shocks, such as floods and droughts, she said.

"We are combining research, evidence, and practical understanding to guide policy-makers and investors towards best-bet solutions that can help us get on track to achieve global goals on gender equality and women's empowerment."

The conference is designed to share cutting-edge knowledge and bridge the gap between research and practice to foster gender-equality and socially inclusive, resilient food systems, she added.

ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak said the theme of the conference is significant in the wake of the recent G20 summit that unequivocally endorsed women-led development.

"This includes recognising and promoting leadership and decision-making roles for women in relation to climate change, food security and nutrition," he said.

The two institutions are joining forces to leverage national and international research to ensure that women take up their rightful leadership roles and spearhead the transformation of agriculture and food systems everywhere.

The event will see more than 500 participants from 60-odd countries.

Topics :Droupadi MurmuVice-President of India electiongender discriminationICAR

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

