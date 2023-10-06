Mizoram polls 2023: Electoral rolls show total of 851,895 voters in state

Electoral rolls for the forthcoming assembly elections in Mizoram were officially unveiled across various districts on Wednesday, revealing a total of 851,895 registered voters, according to a report by EastMojo. Compared to the draft roll, the final electoral rolls showed an increase of 13,856 voters.



District election officers formally announced the data on voter numbers in their respective regions. The electoral data revealed that out of the 851,895 registered voters in the state, 412,969 are male, while 438,925 are female. Around 4,973 service voters will exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections. Approximately 1,275 polling stations will be operational during the polls.



A minor discrepancy was observed in the data; a voter in the Lunglei district was initially categorised under the third gender. Officials later clarified that this was an administrative error and the individual should have been classified as male.



The Election Commission has scheduled a meeting with its observers for Friday to finalise the strategy for the smooth conduct of the Assembly elections, ahead of announcing the polling schedule for five states.



Assembly elections in the state are set to occur later this year. The current governance of Mizoram is under the Mizo National Front (MNF). The MNF holds 28 seats, while the main opposition, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), has six legislators; the Congress has five, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has one.



On Wednesday, the MNF announced its candidate list for the 40-member assembly. The list includes two women and 15 new faces, and the party will contest in all 40 assembly constituencies. Chief Minister Zoramthanga is set to run from Aizawl East-I, a seat he secured in the 2018 assembly elections.