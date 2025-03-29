Home / India News / Prez rule imposed in Manipur at right time; situation improving: Amit Shah

Prez rule imposed in Manipur at right time; situation improving: Amit Shah

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based majority Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo tribals since May 2023

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Asked whether there was a delay in the imposition of the central rule in Manipur, Shah said it was easier to comment sitting afar (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the situation in Manipur is now relatively peaceful and the government is holding discussions with the Meitei and the Kuki communities, who are also talking among themselves, for establishing lasting peace.

He also said the President's rule was imposed in Manipur at an appropriate time to restore normalcy in the state.

"Now situation is relatively peaceful. Normal life has resumed. The Home Ministry has held separate meetings with both the communities. Both the communities have also talked to each other. Gradually things are moving in positive direction. There is no reason for worry now," he said at Times Now Summit, 2025, on Friday night.

The home minister said this is not the first time the state is witnessing ethnic violence. It has endured such strife in the past, and even for longer durations like three to four years, he said.

Asked whether there was a delay in the imposition of the central rule in Manipur, Shah said it was easier to comment sitting afar.

"Unless both the communities accept it, President's rule would not have been successful. When there was an appropriate time, we have imposed it," he said.

The violence started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

There have been many efforts from the central government to bring the warring communities to negotiating table.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Amit ShahManipurManipur govtPresident's Rule

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

