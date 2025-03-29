Home / India News / LIVE News: 694 killed, over 1,600 injured after deadly earthquake in Myanmar, India sends aid
LIVE News: 694 killed, over 1,600 injured after deadly earthquake in Myanmar, India sends aid

BS Web Team
Thailand Earthquake
Earthquake | (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
The death toll from Myanmar’s devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake has surged to 694, with 1,670 injured, the ruling junta announced today. The powerful quake, which struck northwest of Sagaing on Friday, caused widespread destruction across the country and was felt in neighboring Thailand. In response, India dispatched urgent humanitarian aid, with an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft carrying approximately 15 tonnes of relief supplies, including blankets, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, sleeping bags, essential medicines, generator sets, solar lamps, food packets, and kitchen sets. A search and rescue team, along with a medical team, accompanied the flight. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar affirmed India’s commitment to supporting Myanmar, stating that the situation is being closely monitored and additional aid will follow as needed. 
The Indian Army’s Rising Star Corps has eliminated two more terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district under ‘Operation Safiyan,’ which began on March 27. War-like stores have been recovered, and the operation is still ongoing. In a post on X, the Army confirmed the development, stating, "Relentless operations since March 27 have led to the elimination of two terrorists and recovery of war-like stores." The Rising Star Corps also paid tribute to the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who lost their lives in the encounter, honoring their bravery and sacrifice in the ongoing operation.
 

10:58 AM

Himachal Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena gets six months extension

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has been given a six-month extension, sources said on Saturday. Saxena, who was due to retire on March 31, himself broke the news at his farewell dinner organised by the Himachal IAS Officers Association on Friday night, they said. Saxena, a 1990-batch officer, took over as the chief secretary of the state on December 31, 2022. He hails from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

10:40 AM

Indian tourists return to Delhi from Bangkok after earthquake; recount harrowing experiences

Following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake which was felt across Myanmar, Thailand, China, and Vietnam, Indian tourists in Bangkok returned safely to New Delhi Airport on Saturday and recounted the difficulty they faced in trying to return home. As many as 10 people died, 16 people were injured, and 101 others were missing at three construction sites in Bangkok.

10:22 AM

Security forces recover 28 IEDs from Jharkhand village, defuse all

Security forces have recovered 28 IEDs from a forest area in a Maoist-hit village in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Saturday. A total of 23 detonators and other explosives were also seized from a Maoist hideout in the area on Friday during a combing operation, he said. In the course of the operation, a joint team of security forces detected the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted in Jimkiekir village in Tonto police station area, the officer said. The IEDs were defused by a bomb disposal squad on the spot, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

10:00 AM

16 Naxalites killed, two jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

At least 16 Naxalites were killed, and two security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, police said. The gunfight broke out in the morning hours in a forest under the Kerlapal police station area where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.

9:56 AM

Amit Shah to embark on two-day Bihar visit today

Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bihar on Saturday on a two-day tour during which he is scheduled to meet leaders of the BJP-led NDA, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and address a couple of public functions. Details of the visit of Shah, a former BJP president who is widely regarded as the party's principal strategist, were shared on Friday by state unit chief Dilip Jaiswal.

9:50 AM

CM Bhajanlal Sharma flags off 'Run for Fit Rajasthan' in Jaipur

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off the 2025 Run for Fit Rajasthan program at Amar Jawan Jyoti near Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He was accompanied by Rajasthan Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. During the event, the Chief Minister distributed certificates to athletes who managed to win gold medals at the 38th national games organised in Uttarakhand this year. The Rajasthan sports minister highlighted the importance of the 'Run for Fit Rajasthan' event, saying that society remains healthy when individuals keep fit.

9:42 AM

Telangana: Government to provide free fine rice to majority of Population

Telangana Minister for Irrigation, Food & Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday announced that the state government will provide free fine rice to 84% of the population from Ugadi. Reddy credited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for introducing the Food Security Act. "It was our leader Sonia Gandhi who brought in the Food Security Act. It was a very noble Act, and it is to ensure that nobody goes hungry in this country," he said.

9:40 AM

Encounter underway between security forces, naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

An encounter is underway between security forces and Naxals in the Kerlapal area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The exchange of fire began following a joint anti-Naxal operation launched by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday. According to officials, the operation was initiated based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of Naxals in the Kerlapal area under Sukma police station limits. The joint team moved out for the search mission on March 28, and intermittent firing has continued since early morning today
First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

