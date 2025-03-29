LIVE News: 694 killed, over 1,600 injured after deadly earthquake in Myanmar, India sends aid

The Indian Army’s Rising Star Corps has eliminated two more terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district under ‘Operation Safiyan,’ which began on March 27. War-like stores have been recovered, and the operation is still ongoing. In a post on X, the Army confirmed the development, stating, "Relentless operations since March 27 have led to the elimination of two terrorists and recovery of war-like stores." The Rising Star Corps also paid tribute to the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who lost their lives in the encounter, honoring their bravery and sacrifice in the ongoing operation.

The death toll from Myanmar’s devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake has surged to 694, with 1,670 injured, the ruling junta announced today. The powerful quake, which struck northwest of Sagaing on Friday, caused widespread destruction across the country and was felt in neighboring Thailand. In response, India dispatched urgent humanitarian aid, with an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft carrying approximately 15 tonnes of relief supplies, including blankets, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, sleeping bags, essential medicines, generator sets, solar lamps, food packets, and kitchen sets. A search and rescue team, along with a medical team, accompanied the flight. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar affirmed India’s commitment to supporting Myanmar, stating that the situation is being closely monitored and additional aid will follow as needed.