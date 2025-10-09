Private jet skids off runway in UP's Farrukhabad; passengers, pilots safe

A private jet skidded off the runway and crashed into bushes at the Mohammadabad airstrip on Thursday, officials said. All passengers and the two pilots escaped unhurt.

According to district officials, the jet, belonging to Jet Service Aviation Pvt Ltd and bearing registration number VT-DEZ, lost control while taking off and veered off the runway into shrubs around 10.30 am.

The jet was carrying the managing director of a beer factory under construction in the district's industrial area, who had arrived to inspect the project site, they said.

Following the incident, the sub-divisional magistrate rushed to the spot.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said, "The private jet carrying the MD of an under-construction factory lost control during takeoff and went into nearby bushes. Fortunately, all occupants are safe and no injuries have been reported.