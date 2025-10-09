EOW conducts raid at multiple locations in J-K in ₹53 lakh land fraud case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations here in connection with a ₹53 lakh land fraud case, officials said.
The searches were conducted at several locations in Srinagar district in connection with a case of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property against four individuals involved in the fraud.
The case was registered on September 2 following a written complaint alleging that land brokers Tariq Ahmad Hajam, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Sonaullah Mir, and Razzak Mir -- all residents of Barthana Srinagar -- deceitfully grabbed Rs 53 lakh from the complainant on the pretext of facilitating a land deal, a spokesman of the Crime Branch said.
He said the investigation has revealed that the accused, in connivance with certain revenue officers and officials, had "manipulated documents and misused official processes to illegally" obtain money and property from the complainant.
Searches were conducted to trace evidence and identify the wider network of individuals involved, including any public servants linked to the conspiracy, the spokesman said.
He added that further investigation is underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
