Home / India News / Prohibitory orders in Manipur districts amid protests over Tenggol's arrest

Prohibitory orders in Manipur districts amid protests over Tenggol's arrest

The protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the leader. The situation remained tense on Sunday morning

Security, Manipur Security
In Imphal East district, people have been prohibited from stepping outside their residences from 10 pm on June 10 until further orders under sub-section 1 of section 163 of BNSS | File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 8:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in five Imphal valley districts of Manipur following intense protests in the state capital late on Saturday night over reports claiming that a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol was apprehended.

A total curfew was imposed in the Bishnupur district.

The protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the leader. The situation remained tense on Sunday morning.

Security has been enhanced along the roads leading to the Raj Bhavan with additional deployment of personnel from the central forces. 

ALSO READ: Manipur suspends internet services for 5 days amid law and order situation

In view of the protest in the restive northeastern state, an order issued by the district magistrate of Imphal West stated that the "superintendent of police in Imphal West... has reported serious breach to peace, disturbance to public tranquillity, riot or affray in the area, and grave danger to human lives and properties due to unlawful activities of anti-social elements."  It informed people about the ban on the assembly of five or more people and the carrying of sticks, stones, firearms, or sharp weapons under sub-section 2 of Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In Imphal East district, people have been prohibited from stepping outside their residences from 10 pm on June 10 until further orders under sub-section 1 of section 163 of BNSS.

Protesters clashed with security forces at different places in the state capital on Saturday night. The irate mob also torched a bus at Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district. In Kwakeithel, several gunshots were heard but it could not be ascertained who fired the shots.

Protesters also gheraoed the Imphal airport gate at Tulihal after unverified reports spread that the arrested leader would be flown outside of the state. They took to the streets along the airport road and slept in the middle of the road to prevent any possible attempt to take the arrested leader outside of the state.

Elsewhere, members of Arambai Tenggol poured petrol over themselves in symbolic protests against the arrest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stadium left unattended, no police protection: Karnataka BJP on stampede

Life returning to normal, says Poonch resident as Op Sindoor marks 1 month

UP CM directs officials to take action against fake, shell companies

Verify Aadhaar via app, act on fake ids used for travel: Railway Ministry

Stage-I Grap measures enforced in NCR as Delhi AQI plunges to 'poor'

Topics :ManipurManipur govtviolence

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story