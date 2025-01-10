Projects worth Rs 50,000 crore mooted for robust inland waterways

River and waterway investments worth Rs 50,000 crore were proposed by the central and state governments over the next five years at a meeting of the apex body for inland waterway development in Assam on Friday, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways said.

“To build a robust inland water transport system in the country, the government is planning to develop shipbuilding and ship repair facilities across all the national waterways. This will reduce logistics costs, boost ancillary industries, and encourage the inclusion of riparian communities through employment opportunities,” Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said at the meeting.

Discussions around projects and potential interventions in the sector took place at the Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC), which was set up in 2023 as a Centre-state coordinating mechanism for waterway development.

A Riverine Community Development Scheme was proposed at the IWDC to improve the socio-economic well-being of coastal communities by developing infrastructure, promoting trade and tourism, and preserving the riverine ecosystem, the ministry said.

The central government proposed new initiatives across 21 inland waterway states worth more than Rs 1,400 crore. In Uttar Pradesh, the Centre is developing eight floating jetties in Mathura, two steel jetties in Ayodhya, and an electric catamaran.

“A ship repair facility is also going to come up at Ghazipur to minimise downtime caused by emergent breakdowns or planned periodic maintenance of inland vessels,” the ministry said.

A detailed cost-wise breakup of projects was not available at the time of publishing.

“We are working to rejuvenate the support system for inland waterways to decongest railways and roadways while providing a viable, economical, sustainable, and efficient mode of transportation for both passengers and cargo operators,” Sonowal said.

Last month, the ministry introduced a scheme to incentivise cargo movement via waterways instead of roads and railways by offering discounts and dedicated vessel services on national waterways.

A discount of 35 per cent on cargo shipping, currently available on limited routes, will now be extended to all national waterways, the ministry said.