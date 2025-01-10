Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / $35 billion IPOs to keep mkt momentum up: Kotak Investment Banking

$35 billion IPOs to keep mkt momentum up: Kotak Investment Banking

India is the second-largest market in the world when it comes to equity fundraising and it saw the highest-ever fundraising ($74 billion) in 2024

ipo market listing share market
Sundar SethuramanJaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 9:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The momentum in the equity market is likely to continue with initial public offerings (IPOs) worth  $35 billion in the next 12 months, Kotak Investment Banking said on Friday. In 2024, Kotak Investment Banking topped the LSEG Asia IPOs League Table and was 10th in the LSEG Global Equity League Table.
 
India is the second-largest market in the world when it comes to equity fundraising and it saw the highest-ever fundraising ($74 billion) in 2024.
 
"India was probably 14% of the global equity capital markets (ECM). So, that really was a pleasant surprise,” said V Jayasankar, managing director (MD) of Kotak Investment Banking.
 
According to the investment bank, fundraising activity in India has been notably broad-based, spanning all sectors, unlike global capital markets such as the US, which are often dominated by a few key industries like technology, healthcare, or financial services. In contrast, India's equity capital market saw robust performance across all major sectors.
 
Domestic investments provided resilience amid geopolitical risks and market volatility. Despite the muted foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows, robust inflows of $62 billion from domestic institutional investors (DIIs), backed by increasing SIP (systematic investment plan) flows, provided stability and smoother execution of equity capital market transactions compared to other global markets.
 
The investment bank said deal sizes are consistently increasing across products, highlighting the depth of Indian markets, with more than 30 $500 million deals last year.
 
Further, multinational companies (MNCs) prefer India as a listing destination by making their subsidiaries debut on Indian bourses. MNCs are also increasingly monetising their holdings, contributing almost one-third of sell-downs in 2024. The investment bank said the success of Hyundai India's IPO has prompted multiple MNC conglomerates to consider value unlocking through public offers in India.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bombay Burmah Trading, Wadias settle matter with Sebi for Rs 2.13 crore

Sebi proposes increasing threshold for granular disclosures by FPIs

US to impose sanctions on Russian oil, Indian supplies may be hit

Sebi revamps mutual fund, demat nomination to reduce unclaimed assets

Sebi outlines procedure for seeking waiver of interest on penalty payment

Topics :IPOsstock market tradingKotak

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story