Protesting wrestlers are being pressured to compromise, says Sakshi Malik

She claimed that the father of the complainant minor wrestler is suffering from depression because of the pressure put on him to withdraw the complaint

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Pressure is being put on the protesting wrestler to compromise and it is under pressure that the minor wrestler, who has levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the sidelined president of Wrestling Federation of India has changed her statement, Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has reportedly claimed.

"There's huge pressure on us to compromise," Sakshi told a television channel, claiming that people close to Brij Bhushan have been calling and threatening them.

She claimed that the father of the complainant minor wrestler is suffering from depression because of the pressure put on him to withdraw the complaint.

Amid the ongoing talks to resolve wrestlers' issues, grappler Sakshi Malik on Saturday also said they will not participate in Asian Games unless the matter is completely resolved.

Talking to reporters in Sonipat, Malik said that no one understands what the wrestlers are going through mentally each passing day.

The 30-year-old reached Sonipat to attend the Mahapanchayat to decide on the future course of action for wrestlers, who have been demanding the resignation of Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

"We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can't understand how mentally exhausting this is and what we are going through every day," Sakshi said.

Sakshi's comments have come at a time when trials for the Asiad are scheduled to take place in the ongoing month. All the wrestlers, including those involved in the protest, need to compete at trials and earn their place in the India team for the Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sakshi along with Bajrang Punia and others had met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his home and said that the government has asked for time till June 15 for the police investigation to complete.

"The government has asked for time till June 15 for the police investigation to complete. It has agreed on most of our proposals related to wrestling. Now, we will keep these proposals in front of the farmers' unions, women's unions, our seniors and khap panchayats. So, we won't have any protest till June 15 but our 'movement' against the WFI chief will continue," Sakshi had told IANS.

--IANS

ak/cs/bsk

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

