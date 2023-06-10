Home / India News / NMC proposes common counselling for admissions to graduate courses in India

These new Regulations are called Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 or GMER-23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 1:54 PM IST
The National Medical Commission in its new regulations has proposed a common counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical institutions in the country on the basis of the NEET-UG merit list.

"Without prejudice to anything stated in the present Regulations or other NMC Regulations, there shall be common counselling for admission to graduate courses in medicine for all Medical Institutions in India based on the merit list of the NEET-UG," the NMC in a gazette notification on June 2 said.

Counselling shall entirely be based on the seat matrix provided by NMC, provided the common counselling may have multiple rounds as may be necessary, it stated.

The Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) shall publish guidelines for the conduct of common counselling, and the designated authority under section 17 below shall conduct the counselling in conformity with the published guidelines.

The government will appoint a designated authority for the counselling and decide and notify its agency and method for all undergraduate seats.

No medical institute shall admit any candidate to the Graduate Medical Education (GME) course in contravention of these regulations, the regulations stated.

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

