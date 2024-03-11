Protests erupt in Jamia Millia Islamia campus over implementation of CAA

Protests erupted on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus here on Monday hours after the Centre notified the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), leading to heavy police deployment at the university.

A group of students led by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) raised slogans against the Modi government and the Delhi Police.

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also opposed the implementation of the Act.

A senior police officer said the security around the Jamia campus has been beefed up to prevent any further gathering outside the campus.

Speaking to PTI, Jamia Acting Vice-Chancellor Eqbal Hussain said, "We have tightened security arrangements to avoid any kind of agitation on the campus. No protest against the CAA will be allowed by students or outsiders near the campus."



A video surfaced that shows a group of students holding posters and banners gathered on the Jamia campus raising slogans against the CAA and the NRC (National Register of Citizens).

"NSUI Jamia Millia Islamia protests against the decision of the Central government to implement the unconstitutional CAA," a statement by NSUI's Jamia unit said.

To register their protest, Jamia NSUI president N S Abdul Hameed and vice president Dibya Jyoti Tripathy organised an event for reading of Constitution's preamble.

Jamia was the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests in 2019-2020. During the protests, police had barged into the Jamia campus in pursuit of some alleged miscreants who had set some buses on fire.

Police personnel were accused of attacking students in the university library on December 15, 2019. Several students were injured in the violence.



Jawaharlal Nehru University protests

The Jawaharlal Nehru University issued an advisory appealing to students to remain vigilant and maintain "peace and harmony" on campus.

The advisory comes hours after the Centre notified the rules of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), giving a nod to its implementation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"In view of the ongoing students' election process on campus and various events being organised by the student bodies, all stakeholders of the campus are appealed to remain vigilant and contribute to maintaining peace and harmony on campus," the advisory released late in the evening said without mentioning if it was released in connection with the Centre's move.

"The administration firmly reiterates its commitment to zero tolerance towards any form of violence or indiscipline on campus and appeals to all stakeholders of the campus to desist from all such activities," it added.

Protests erupted in university campuses in the national capital in December 2019 as a section of students held demonstrations against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) demanding the law be rolled back by the central government.

Several universities, including the Jamia Millia Islamia, had become the epicentre of the protests and saw police action against the agitating students.

