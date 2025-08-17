Home / India News / People's support will shield EC when it walks the right path: Akhilesh

People's support will shield EC when it walks the right path: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav said that a single "correct and bold step" by the poll panel could secure the future and welfare of countless generations in the country

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh
"The list keeps getting longer. There has been no response on the wrongdoings we pointed out, nor on the affidavits we submitted," Akhilesh Yadav alleged. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stating that Election Commission has the "historic responsibility" of safeguarding democracy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that when it takes the "right course", support of crores of Indians will become its shield.

Yadav said that a single "correct and bold step" by the poll panel could secure the future and welfare of countless generations in the country.

"The Election Commission needs not just reforms but a complete transformation. Today, the historic duty of protecting democracy rests on its shoulders. We understand that it faces various unwarranted pressures, but it must not think it stands alone," Yadav said in a statement.

When one walks the path of truth, people and their faith walk along, the Samajwadi Party leader said.

"When the Election Commission chooses the right course, crores of Indians will stand behind it as its shield. When one walks the path of truth, people and their faith walk along. A single correct and bold step by the commission can ensure the future and well-being of endless generations. Everyone must listen to the voice of their conscience," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

He said Samajwadi Party has submitted 18,000 affidavits pertaining to "vote theft" but the Election Commission has not taken action so far.

"The list keeps getting longer. There has been no response on the wrongdoings we pointed out, nor on the affidavits we submitted," Yadav alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EC stands 'thoroughly exposed' for incompetence, partisanship: Cong

Kite-related disruptions on metro network fell sharply on I-Day: DMRC

Modi govt under pressure, won't conduct 'true caste census': Rahul Gandhi

EC can't discriminate among political parties: CEC on voter fraud charge

PM Modi urges states to cooperate in implementing proposed GST reforms

Topics :Samajwadi PartyAkhilesh YadavElection Commissiondemocracy

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story