People's support will shield EC when it walks the right path: Akhilesh

Stating that Election Commission has the "historic responsibility" of safeguarding democracy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that when it takes the "right course", support of crores of Indians will become its shield.
Yadav said that a single "correct and bold step" by the poll panel could secure the future and welfare of countless generations in the country.
"The Election Commission needs not just reforms but a complete transformation. Today, the historic duty of protecting democracy rests on its shoulders. We understand that it faces various unwarranted pressures, but it must not think it stands alone," Yadav said in a statement.
When one walks the path of truth, people and their faith walk along, the Samajwadi Party leader said.
"When the Election Commission chooses the right course, crores of Indians will stand behind it as its shield. When one walks the path of truth, people and their faith walk along. A single correct and bold step by the commission can ensure the future and well-being of endless generations. Everyone must listen to the voice of their conscience," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.
He said Samajwadi Party has submitted 18,000 affidavits pertaining to "vote theft" but the Election Commission has not taken action so far.
"The list keeps getting longer. There has been no response on the wrongdoings we pointed out, nor on the affidavits we submitted," Yadav alleged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
