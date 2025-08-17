Kite-related disruptions on metro network fell sharply on I-Day: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has reported a sharp decline in incidents of kite strings causing malfunction on its network on Independence Day and Janmashtami this year.

The transporter attributed the decline to preventive measures and public cooperation.

"Incidents of service disruptions caused by kite flying during August have reduced significantly over the years, particularly around Independence Day," it said in a statement.

Kite flying during these festivals, especially when done with metal-coated thread, often leads to tripping of overhead wires and delays in train services.

According to DMRC, the number of such incidents has steadily reduced over the past few years from 102 in 2021 to 90 in 2022, 33 in 2023, 23 in 2024 and 11 so far this year.