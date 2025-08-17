Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday replied to the Opposition's charge of alleged voter data fraud in electoral roll, saying that the poll panel cannot discriminate among political parties.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar said, "We saw a few days ago that photos of many voters were presented to the media without their permission. Allegations were made against them, they were used. Should the Election Commission share the CCTV videos of any voter including their mothers, daughters-in-law, daughters? Only those whose names are in the voter list cast their votes to elect their candidate."

The chief election commissioner's response comes after Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, last week cited data to allege that more than one lakh votes were "stolen" in the Mahadevpura assembly constituency of Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha in the 2024 elections, resulting in the defeat of a Congress candidate. The Congress also shared testimonials of a few voters, who alleged double voting.

The Election Commission asked the Congress leader to either give a declaration or apologise to the country for his "false" allegations regarding the voter lists. 'Politics being done by keeping a gun on EC's shoulder' Targeting the Opposition, Gyanesh Kumar said that "politics is being done" by targeting the voters of India by "keeping a gun on the shoulder of the Election Commission". "Some voters alleged double voting. When asked for proof, no answer was given. Neither the Election Commission nor any voter is afraid of such false allegations," he said. Also Read: Publish list of voters deleted in Bihar SIR before Aug 19: SC to EC "In the process of Lok Sabha elections, more than one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth level agents, more than 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the elections. In such a transparent process in front of so many people, can any voter steal votes?" he asked.

On Bihar SIR exercise Speaking about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar , the chief election commissioner said at least 1,60,000 booth Level agents have prepared a draft list. "As this draft list was being prepared in every booth, the booth level agents of all political parties verified it with their signatures. Voters have submitted a total of 28,370 claims and objections," he said. "At the ground level, all the voters, all the political parties and all the booth-level officers are working together in a transparent manner, verifying, signing and also giving video testimonials. It is a matter of serious concern that these verified documents, testimonials of the district presidents of political parties and the BLOs nominated by them are either not reaching their own state level or national level leaders or an attempt is being made to spread confusion by ignoring the ground reality," Kumar added.