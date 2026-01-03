Pune civic polls: NCP candidate's son among 14 booked for violations

The son of a Nationalist Congress Party candidate for the Pune civic polls was booked along with 13 others on Saturday for allegedly offering inducements to voters, a police official said.

The Baner police station official identified the accused as Kiran Chandere, son of Baburao Chandere, who is contesting from ward number 9 Baner-Sus-Pashan. "Kiran Chandere and 13 others were booked under sections 223, 171 and 74 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for model code of conduct violations. They were found inducing voters in Baner area. We also found a voters list and some other documents in their possession," the official said. Videos related to the incident had gone viral on social media on Friday. Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Pune, will take place on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day.