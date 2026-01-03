IRCTC scam case: Lalu Yadav moves Delhi HC against framing of charges

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order that framed corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against him in the alleged IRCTC scam.

The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma on Monday.

In October 2025, the trial court framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with alleged irregularities in the award of tenders by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.

His wife, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, have also been charged in the case for offences including criminal conspiracy and cheating.

While framing the charges, Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts observed that Lalu Prasad Yadav, during his tenure as Union Minister for Railways, had allegedly abused his official position to manipulate eligibility conditions in a land tender process. The court held that he was fully aware of the alleged conspiracy and had actively intervened in the decision-making process, resulting in substantial loss to the public exchequer. The case originates from a 2017 FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Yadav, members of his family, officials of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, and other private individuals. The CBI has alleged that between 2004 and 2009, when Yadav was the Railway Minister, a criminal conspiracy was hatched to award IRCTC hotel tenders in Patna and Puri to favoured parties in return for bribes in the form of prime land and shares.