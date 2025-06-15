2 dead after bridge on River Indrayani collapses in Pune; rescue ops on

“As per preliminary information, two persons have died in the collapse, while some are feared swept away. Five to six persons have been rescued as per initial information and have been sent to hospital for check-ups,” the official said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with personnel from the fire brigade and other local authorities, rushed to the site. The area was particularly crowded as the incident occurred on a Sunday, which typically draws large numbers of day-trippers to the scenic riverbanks.

Rescue operations are underway and the exact number of missing individuals is yet to be confirmed. Authorities are scanning the riverbanks and downstream areas for survivors.