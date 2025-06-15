Home / India News / 2 dead after bridge on River Indrayani collapses in Pune; rescue ops on

2 dead after bridge on River Indrayani collapses in Pune; rescue ops on

Three persons were rescued so far following the incident which occurred near Kundamala area in Maval tehsil, the police said

Pune Bridge collapse
The iron bridge was built on River Indrayani. (Photo: PTI)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
At least two people died and several others are feared missing after an iron bridge over the River Indrayani collapsed in the Kundamala area of Pune district, Maharashtra, on Sunday. The incident took place amid rising water levels following days of heavy rainfall in the region.
 
The Kundamala area, located near Talegaon Dabhade, is frequented by picnickers and tourists, especially on weekends. A police official from Talegaon Dabhade police station told news agency PTI that while it was not raining at the time of the incident, the river had a steady flow due to consistent showers over the past few days.
 
 
“As per preliminary information, two persons have died in the collapse, while some are feared swept away. Five to six persons have been rescued as per initial information and have been sent to hospital for check-ups,” the official said.
 
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with personnel from the fire brigade and other local authorities, rushed to the site. The area was particularly crowded as the incident occurred on a Sunday, which typically draws large numbers of day-trippers to the scenic riverbanks.
 
Rescue operations are underway and the exact number of missing individuals is yet to be confirmed. Authorities are scanning the riverbanks and downstream areas for survivors.
 

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

