Home / India News / Ahmedabad plane crash: Identities of 31 victims ascertained via DNA tests

Ahmedabad plane crash: Identities of 31 victims ascertained via DNA tests

As many of the bodies are burnt beyond recognition or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of victims of the horrific tragedy

Air India plane crash
The victims identified so far were from different places in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains till now, an official said on Sunday.

The process of DNA matching of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who also died in the June 12 plane crash, was underway, additional civil superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel told reporters.

The victims identified so far were from different places in Gujarat and Rajasthan, he said.

As many of the bodies are burnt beyond recognition or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of victims of the horrific tragedy.

"Thirty one DNA samples have matched till now, and 12 bodies have already been handed over to the respective families. These deceased were from Udaipur, Vadodara, Kheda, Mehsana, Ahmedabad and Botad districts," said Patel, professor of surgery at the government-run B J Medical College.

The DNA matching process for former CM Rupani was still on, he added.

As many as 230 teams were formed to coordinate with the victims' families, officials earlier said.

The victims included 241 of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound flight. One passenger miraculously survived.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8(AI171) and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students, on the ground were killed in the plane crash on Thursday.

The aircraft came down moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport before falling inside the nearby campus of the Medical College in Meghaninagar area and going up in flames.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Helicopter with 7 onboard, flying from Dehradun to Kedarnath, crashes

Tripura eyeing tea boom as govt support, unused land fuel expansion plans

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, more showers likely, IMD issues 'yellow alert'

1 in 3 Goa taxis now local app-based as state bars outside aggregators

3-nation tour chance to thank allies for anti-terror support: PM Modi

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashplane crashAir India

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story