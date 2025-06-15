Three-nation tour opportunity to thank countries for support to India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday embarked on a three-nation tour—his first overseas trip since the Pahalgam terror attacks and India’s subsequent missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan. The visit includes stops in Canada, where he will attend the G7 Summit, and in Cyprus and Croatia. The tour is scheduled to conclude on June 19. Canada visit may help ‘reset’ strained ties In Canada, Modi is expected to engage in dialogue aimed at “resetting” bilateral ties, which have been strained over the activities of Khalistani extremists in recent years. Intelligence sharing and other areas of cooperation are likely to be discussed.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to visit Cyprus, attend G7 summit in Canada, hold talks in Croatia He is also expected to meet US President Donald Trump and other leaders of G7 member nations. The last Modi-Trump meeting took place in Washington in February, shortly after Trump assumed office. Focus on West Asia, AI, energy and global disruptions As per the Prime Minister’s departure statement, the G7 Summit is likely to focus on the evolving situation in West Asia, particularly the Iran-Israel conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war. According to the Indian government, discussions will also cover “crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues”. The economic fallout of US tariffs may also surface during deliberations.

“This three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in our fight against cross-border terrorism, and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Modi said. Global South, 50th anniversary of G7 in focus Modi is attending the G7 at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. He said the summit would provide a platform for discussions on global issues and priorities of the Global South. It will be Modi’s first visit to Canada in 10 years. He is scheduled to land in Calgary on Monday after his stop in Cyprus.

Strengthening India-Cyprus ties, message to Turkiye Calling Cyprus a “close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean and EU”, Modi is scheduled to meet the President of Cyprus, address business leaders, and discuss the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC). ALSO READ: G7 leaders meet in Canada amid West Asia crisis, US tariff concerns The visit also carries strategic undertones. Cyprus’s decades-old dispute with Turkiye, and Ankara’s support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, add diplomatic weight to Modi’s visit to Nicosia. India–Cyprus bilateral trade stood at $136.96 million in FY24. Cyprus ranks among India’s top 10 investors, with cumulative investments of $14.65 billion between April 2000 and March 2025, according to DPIIT estimates.

First-ever PM visit to Croatia In the final leg of the tour, Modi will travel to Croatia—marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country. India and Croatia enjoy cooperation across trade, investment, defence, and agriculture. Bilateral trade is approximately $300 million. Indian investments in Croatia total $48 million, while Croatian investments in India are around $6 million. India's 12th G7 participation, Modi's 6th This year marks the 50th anniversary of the G7. Although India is not a member, this is its 12th participation and Modi’s 6th in the summit’s Outreach Sessions.