Punjab CM Mann announces hiring of new 586 'patwaris' amid agitation

Amid the agitation by 'patwaris' to press for their demands, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday announced to hire 586 new 'patwaris' (revenue officials) on vacant posts, asserting that people will not be allowed to be harassed.

In a video message, CM Mann also said 741 undertraining patwaris will be assigned their jobs in circles where posts are vacant.

He further said there are 710 such posts where appointment letters are yet to be issued because of pending police verification.

He said the home department has been directed to complete the process of police verification so that appointment letters to 710 candidates, who have already passed their exams, be given.

With these steps, a total of 2,037 circles where posts of 'patwaris' are lying vacant will be filled, the chief minister said.

The 'patwaris' began the agitation on Friday, saying they were boycotting "additional" work they are expected to carry out.

A union leader said the officials have stopped work allotted to them in 3,193 "additional" revenue circles but were carrying out the duties - including those related to flood relief - in their own circles.

The 'patwaris' had earlier threatened a pen-down strike from Friday. But they appeared to soften their stand on Thursday after the Mann government invoked the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (EPESMA).