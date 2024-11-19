Punjab farm fires peak as SC blasts authorities over pollution crisis

Punjab witnessed a surge in stubble-burning incidents, with around 1,000 farm fires recorded in a single day, exacerbating the toxic air crisis in northern India. The alarming data emerged as the Supreme Court criticised the Delhi government for its delayed response to the pollution emergency gripping the region.

Farm fire surge defies earlier trends

Nasa’s satellite data, collected between noon and 1:30 pm, showed a sharp rise in farm fires compared to recent years. Hiren Jethva, an aerosol remote sensing scientist at Nasa Goddard Space Flight Center, revealed a concerning shift in the timing of stubble burning. “Fires are increasingly being lit after 2 pm, beyond the time when the Nasa satellite passes over India. This raises questions about whether farmers are deliberately trying to evade detection,” Jethva told NDTV.

Data from South Korea's geostationary satellite confirmed this trend, showing a spike in late-afternoon fires. Despite official reports of declining farm fire instances in Punjab over the past three years, pollution levels remain unprecedented. “The PM2.5 levels in Delhi touched 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre — an all-time high,” Jethva added, describing the pollution load as “unseen in 20 years.”

Punjab pollution board disputes stubble burning’s role

Prof Adarshpal Vig, chairperson of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, acknowledged that yesterday’s farm fire count of 1,251 was the highest of the season. However, he argued that stubble burning alone cannot explain the severe pollution levels. “The last two years have shown a downward trend in stubble burning. In 2023, we recorded a 70 per cent reduction compared to the previous year,” he said.

Vig also pointed to seasonal weather changes as a key factor. “In winter, pollution tends to stay trapped close to the ground, unlike in summer when it disperses,” he explained. However, he dismissed claims of late-afternoon fires being overlooked, stating, “Our data is based on thermal imaging from Isro and Nasa satellites, which detect heat for hours after fires are lit.”

The Supreme Court's ultimatum

The Supreme Court highlighted the failure to act decisively against stubble burning and the delayed implementation of pollution-control measures. Referring to data from the Korean satellite, the court ordered authorities to use geostationary satellite data for continuous monitoring of farm fires. “The difference between the NASA and Korean satellite data reveals a disturbing feature. We direct the Commission for Air Quality Management to take immediate steps to act on this data,” the court said.

The bench, comprising Justice AS Oka and Justice AG Masih, also criticised the delay in enforcing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures. “Once the AQI crosses 300, Stage 3 must be invoked immediately. How can you wait for three days?” the judges asked, directing strict adherence to Stage 4 measures if the AQI crosses 450.