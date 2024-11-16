AAP govt to set up new model of law and order in Punjab, says Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his party's government in Punjab will set up a new model of law and order in the state and called the Punjab Police as the "most disciplined" force.

Kejriwal lauded the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab for improving the law and situation in the state but asserted that still a lot needs to be done.

The AAP national convener was addressing a gathering during an event to handover appointment letters to newly recruited employees in the Punjab Police department. He was flanked by Chief Minister Mann at the event.

The former Delhi chief minister said a total of 8,705 jobs have been given in the Punjab Police department in the past two and a half years in the state.

"I am not saying it because it is our government in Punjab. But it is true that Punjab Police is the country's most disciplined, strict and most celebrated police force," he said.

Referring to the previous governments, Kejriwal said before his party formed the government in the state, the law and order situation was pathetic in the state with gangsters ruling the roost in the state.

More From This Section

"When we took over, we had a big challenge before us. We accepted that challenge and we got support from the people of Punjab," he said.

Referring to a survey by a media outlet, Kejriwal said Punjab was at the number two spot in the survey regarding law and order situation in the country.

"Earlier, there used to be extortion calls, incidents of thefts, robberies used to take place. I am not saying that 'Ram Rajya' has come and everything is alright. Still a lot needs to be done. But the good thing is that the wind's direction has changed and things have started improving," the AAP leader said.

"Earlier, it was deteriorating, everything was going down and no hope was left for the people of Punjab," he added referring to the term of the previous governments.

Kejriwal said "we will set up a new model of law and order in Punjab and its voice will echo in the world that such law and order is possible".

"It is the first responsibility of any government to ensure the safety of citizens and that they should feel safe," said Kejriwal.

"We will be proud if along with education, health and electricity, we bring such a model in law and order in Punjab which is discussed in the entire country," he added.

The AAP leader asserted that to ensure the safety of people of Punjab and to make them feel safe, there would be no shortage of resources.

Kejriwal said that best technology was being provided to the Punjab Police.

"10,000 more new posts will be created in the Punjab Police," he added.

Kejriwal further said the biggest certificate of improvement in the law and order is that industry from other states are making investments in Punjab, he said.

Before 2022, the industry was leaving the state, he claimed.

Punjab received Rs 60,000 crore of investments in the past two and a half years and it will create three lakh jobs, the AAP leader said.