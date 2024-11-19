Delhi's air pollution takes centre stage at COP29, experts call for action

Delhi's hazardous air quality was a key focus at COP29, as experts warned about the health risks of air pollution and called for immediate global action.

Aarti Khosla, Director of Climate Trends, sais that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) had reached dangerous levels, with some areas recording particulate pollution above 1,000 microgram per cubic metre. Pollution comes from many sources like black carbon, ozone, burning fossil fuels, and farm fires. We need solutions that tackle all of these, she said.

Khosla also explained that low wind speeds during the La Nia weather pattern are trapping pollutants in the air, making the situation worse. While we discuss major global issues, millions of people's health is at risk. We must act fast, she said.

Courtney Howard, Vice-Chair of the Global Climate and Health Alliance, shared her experience from Canada, where wildfires forced the evacuation of 70 per cent of her population in 2023. This was expensive, even for a rich country like ours. Poorer nations need financial help to deal with such disasters, she said.

Howard also criticised the lack of funds for health care, despite massive subsidies given to large corporations. We are giving USD 1 trillion to corporations making huge profits, but we say there's no money for health care. We must fund health to protect everyone, she said.

Enkhun Byambadorj, Co-Founder of Breathe Mongolia, highlighted the serious air pollution problem in his country. Children in cities have 40 per cent lower lung capacity compared to those in rural areas. The air we breathe is a choice we make as a society, but it's hurting our children's future, he said.