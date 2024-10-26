Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar meets former PM HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday morning met former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, in Bengaluru.

The meeting took place at the residence of HD Deve Gowda.

No details of the meeting were provided.

Upon his arrival, V-P Dhanker was received by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The office of the latter also shared a few pictures of the meeting.

On Friday, V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar and HD Devegowda participated in an engaging interaction with students of Adichunchanagiri University as part of the Samvada Induction Program in Karnataka's Mandya.

In the session, the leaders shared their perspectives on critical national issues, focusing on strategies for fortifying the country and promoting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), said the HDK's Office.

Their insightful discussion highlighted the importance of empowering the nation through sustainable growth and innovative development pathways, aiming to inspire the next generation of leaders.

More From This Section

In a demonstration of their commitment to national progress, both Jagdeep Dhankhar and HD Devegowda travelled together in the same helicopter back to Bengaluru. During this journey, they continued their dialogue, discussing further strategies aimed at the development and future empowerment of the nation.

Taking to his official handle on X, Vice President Dhankhar shared a video of him addressing a gathering at the Adichunchanagiri University and posted, "India is rising on sea, on land, in sky and space. There are opportunities by way of the blue economy and space economy. This opportunity basket is increasing day by day. Think beyond the silos."

In another post, VP Dhankhar said on X, "Ours is a nation that can give guidance on inclusivity to one and all on the planet. Surely, we don't need lessons in something we have lived through for more than 5000 years! This philosophy alone is sustainable and makes for global peace and harmony, but some people have a different concept of inclusivity that is destructive of its very essence. On the contrary, discordant voices need to gather lessons from our civilisational ethos! #Adichunchanagiri."

"There are elements in the country that engage extensively in the dissemination of misinformation. This dissemination is very injurious to national health. Young people have to neutralize these tendencies that do not augur well for our nationalism," said another post by the Vice President.

The Vice President also lauded Adichunchanagiri University and posted, "This institution's service to the marginalized is exemplary: indeed a befitting response to critics of Sanatan Dharma. It is truly a visionary step to have an institution nestled in the verdant landscapes of the foothills. This makes it an ideal 'Aranyak' for modern-day learners, philosophers, and seekers."

Vice-President Dhankhar interacted with the students of Adichunchanagiri University in Mandya and also launched DigiMed, an AI-driven digital education technology for medical students.