Cyclone Dana: Two more deaths reported in West Bengal, toll hits 4

Severe cyclonic storm Dana struck the eastern coast in the early hours of Friday, triggering torrential rain

Bhadrak: Strong winds sweep through Dhamra in the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Dana’, in Bhadrak district, Odisha, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 10:55 AM IST
Two more persons died in West Bengal due to cyclone Dana, taking the toll to four, officials said on Saturday.

A civic volunteer, identified as Chandan Das (31), died on the spot when he allegedly touched a live wire in Bud Bud in Purba Bardhaman district. The incident happened when he was out with a police team, they said.

An employee of the Howrah Municipal Corporation was found dead in a waterlogged road in Tantipara. It was suspected that he died due to drowning, they said.

The state on Friday reported two deaths due to electrocution. One person died in Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas district, and another died in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur area, they added.

Severe cyclonic storm Dana struck the eastern coast in the early hours of Friday, triggering torrential rain and high-speed winds that uprooted trees and electric poles, and caused significant damage to infrastructure and crops in Odisha and West Bengal.

The landfall started around 12.05 am on Friday between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and Dhamra in Bhadrak district of Odisha with wind speeds of around 110 kmph, and ended around 8.30 am.

Topics :West BengalCycloneDeath toll

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

