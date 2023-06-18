Home / India News / Punjab govt made 7 teams for sale of quality seeds, pesticides: Minister

Punjab govt made 7 teams for sale of quality seeds, pesticides: Minister

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department has set up seven teams to ensure supply of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to farmers

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Punjab govt made 7 teams for sale of quality seeds, pesticides: Minister

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department has set up seven teams to ensure supply of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to farmers.

State's Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Sunday said that these teams will also visit shops, manufacturing units of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides besides carrying out regular checks and sampling for quality as well as rates at which the goods are sold to the farmers.

He further said that the flying squad teams, headed by Joint Directors and Chief Agriculture Officers of the department, will closely monitor the sale of seeds, pesticides and fertilisers, besides keeping a watch over the demand and supply of goods to farmers.

The one team of the flying squad has been set aside for three to four districts, he said, according to an official statement.

He urged the farmers to demand a 'bill' for each purchase from the vendor and ensure they only pay the amount mentioned on the bills.

The Agriculture Minister said that If the bills are not given by vendors then farmers should raise a complaint with the concerned officer and strict action will be followed.

Khuddian reiterated that the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government is committed to the welfare of the farmers.

Also Read

Teams, Outlook down for thousands in India; Microsoft says probe underway

Union Budget 2023: What did FM Nirmala Sitharaman announce for agriculture?

Civil society, pesticide industry present contrasting picture on ban order

Realme announces 'Golden Festival' sale offers on phones, earbuds, and more

Need to promote recycling of agri-waste, chemical-free farming: MoS Agri

Satwiksairaj, Chirag defeat world champions to clinch Indonesia Open 2023

G20 tourism working group, tourism ministers' meet in Goa on June 19

Fintech City will make TN an unparalleled hub in financial tech: Minister

IIT JEE Advanced 2023: Four students from Kota make it to Top 10 list

Breast cancer treatments limit effects of weight loss medications: Study

Topics :Punjab GovernmentAgriculture

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story