Punjab Police arrest inspector in US indictment-linked extortion case

The Punjab Police has arrested an inspector days after shifting him to the Police Lines following allegations linking him to a US federal indictment in an alleged extortion conspiracy involving an India-based organised crime syndicate, officials said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jalandhar Range, Naveen Singla, said on Saturday that Inspector Gurinderjit Singh Nagra was found involved in extorting and accepting ₹16 lakh as illegal gratification from a US-based family.

During the investigation, sufficient evidence has come on record linking Nagra with the demand, extortion and acceptance of illegal gratification from the US-based family, the DIG said in a statement.

Nagra was arrested on Friday after being named as an accused in an FIR dated January 16, 2026, registered at the Tanda police station.

During the course of the investigation, Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308 (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been added to the FIR, police said. The officer has also been placed under suspension, and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him, said the DIG. The investigation is continuing, and further evidence is being collected, adding that the action reflects the Punjab government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption and misconduct, said the DIG. Singla said the police initially relieved Nagra of his duties as Station House Officer, Tanda, and shifted him to the police lines, Hoshiarpur, after taking cognisance of media reports regarding a US federal indictment that referred to allegations of extortion involving an Indian police officer.

Nagra, who was posted as Station House Officer of Tanda Police Station in Hoshiarpur district, was shifted to the police lines on July 8 after the state took cognisance of media reports and social media posts linking him to allegations mentioned in a US federal indictment. The action followed the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announcing a coordinated international crackdown, code-named "Operation Hard Ball", against India-based transnational organised crime groups, leading to arrests in the US, Canada and Europe. The police had then ordered a fact-finding inquiry into the matter, entrusting it to the superintendent of police (investigation), Jalandhar Rural.

The case relates to the January 15 murder of hardware shop owner Balwinder Singh, who was shot dead, while another man was injured when motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Satkartaar Hardware Shop in Miani village under the Tanda police station limits. Police said three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired several rounds before fleeing. According to the police, the investigation found that the murder was the result of an alleged criminal conspiracy involving Gurlal Singh alias Golu of Rudhiana village in Gurdaspur district, Gurdev Singh alias Jassal of Chabbal village in Tarn Taran district, and Charanjit Singh alias Channi of Miani village.

All three were living abroad at the time of the murder and continue to reside overseas. Police alleged that Charanjit Singh, a relative of the deceased, arranged the contract killing following a family dispute arising out of the divorce of his daughter from Balwinder Singh's son. Charanjit allegedly engaged Gurlal Singh, who, in turn, arranged the shooters with the help of his associates. The three alleged shooters have since been arrested and are in jail. The federal indictment, unsealed in Los Angeles on July 7, alleged that gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria operated the criminal syndicate from an Indian jail and that Nagra, described as a Punjab Police officer, attempted to implicate a US-based family in a false murder case in India.

According to the indictment, the victims were allegedly coerced into paying $4,00,000 as part of an extortion scheme that involved using false criminal cases in India. Earlier, the police said the inquiry officer was directed to examine the allegations and submit a detailed report, following which further action would be taken in accordance with the law. The US indictment also named gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in an Indian jail, and his aide Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar for allegedly ordering the assassination of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.